A Liverpool pharmacy is pioneering a ‘landmark’ initiative .

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Axess sexual health has been contracted by Liverpool City Council to launch a pilot to provide contraceptive implants at a local pharmacy in Allerton.

Green Lane Pharmacy will be the first in the UK to be commissioned by the NHS to provide implants free to service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contraceptive implant is a small, flexible plastic rod inserted under the skin of your upper arm by a doctor or nurse. It is a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) which releases a hormone called progestogen to prevent pregnancy for up to three years.

The initial 12-month pilot has been developed with the aim of increasing uptake of LARC options and reducing rates of unintended pregnancies in Liverpool.

Green Lane Pharmacy, Liverpool. | Submitted

Speaking about the launch of the pilot, Sian Davies, Regional Service Manager at axess sexual health, said: “We are so proud to be leading this ground-breaking initiative alongside Liverpool City Council.

“Lack of access to contraception undoubtedly leads to higher rates of unintended pregnancies; it is imperative that our service users have equitable and convenient access to a range of methods so they can feel empowered to take control of their contraceptive health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This UK-first pilot is one of many contraceptive services provided by axess sexual health. Our whole-systems approach means that people can feel safe and comfortable obtaining contraception through the route that works best for them.”

Liverpool City Council’s Director of Public Health, Professor Matthew Ashton added: “We are delighted to be leading the way nationally with this pioneering pharmacy implant pilot.

“This is the first time that the implant has been available in a pharmacy in the UK and shows our ambition to improve access and reduce inequalities. This without a doubt demonstrates the power of collaboration between public health, the NHS and community pharmacy, and embeds preventative care closer to where people live.”

It is envisioned that other pharmacies across Liverpool will begin to provide the contraceptive implant after the initial pilot phase. Patients can book a contraceptive implant insertion at: www.greenlanepharmacy.co.uk