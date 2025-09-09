Breaking

Emergency services rush to serious industrial incident in Speke

By Emma Downey

Published 9th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Emergency services rushed to a factory in Liverpool afte reports of a serious incident.

A sokesperson for Merseyside Police said they were called to the incident at a factory on Woodend Avenue at around 7.20pm yesterday evening.

A sokesperson for Merseyside Police said they were called to the incident at a factory on Woodend Avenue at around 7.20pm yesterday evening.
A sokesperson for Merseyside Police said they were called to the incident at a factory on Woodend Avenue at around 7.20pm yesterday evening.

They said: We can confirm that emergency services are currently in Speke following a serious industrial incident this evening, Monday 8 September.

It was reported at around 7.20pm that a man had been involved in an incident at a factory on Woodend Avenue.”

Emergency services remain at the scene and the Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.

Road closures were put in place, and motorists were advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

There is currently no information on the person's condition.

