Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 70,000 people in Liverpool smoke currently - it is the city’s biggest preventable killer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of pounds is to be pumped into a brand new strategy to make Liverpool smoke-free. Having been approved last month, a wide-ranging approach set over the next six years has been set in motion by city council officials to stamp out its biggest preventable killer. On average, smokers in Liverpool spend almost £2,500 a year on the habit.

Now the authority is aiming to drive down the proportion of those reaching for a cigarette to just 5% by 2030, down from 17% this year – the equivalent of around 70,000 people. The UK average is 13%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and illness in Liverpool, with two thirds of smokers dying from a smoking-related disease. Smoking also costs Liverpool £623m each year, including lost productivity amounting to more than £400m.

Around £200m is placed on health and social care costs, as well as more than £4m dealing with smoke related fires. The strategy was first unveiled just days after the last Conservative government’s controversial proposals to prevent the sale of tobacco to anyone born after January 1 2009 were shelved ahead of the general election.

The plan, known as Stopping the Start, was drawn up following an independent review in 2022. Existing funding of £1.1m ringfenced through the core public health grant will be used to fund the project in 2024/25, with an additional £831,000 made available through a support grant. It is hoped this would continue for the lifespan of the strategy but is subject to review.

Cllr Harry Doyle, Liverpool Council cabinet member for health, wellbeing and Culture, said: “We make no apologies for aiming towards the highest ambition with this strategy – to make smoking obsolete in Liverpool. There is no ambiguity around the evidence against smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The effect of tobacco on health is devastating, not only on smokers and their families, but on the NHS and social care services. Because of this, our strategy will tackle smoking from all sides – from supporting long-term smokers to kick the habit to ensuring that messaging to young people means that they will never start.

“I am also very pleased that the strategy will guide our work on vaping. Whilst vaping is safer than smoking and is cheaper, there is not enough evidence on its long-term effects which makes the increase in young people vaping a concern. Our message on vaping is clear – if you don’t vape, don’t start.”

Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com

Professor Matt Ashton, Liverpool’s director of public health, added: “We have already made significant progress in reducing the number of people who smoke. A fall of 25,000 smokers in Liverpool over the past decade is great, but it is not enough.

“The number of smokers in Liverpool is still too high and its effect on our communities, especially the most disadvantaged, cannot be overstated. To make the changes we want we need to start immediately – and that is what we intend to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the council cannot do this alone. Our partners have made a massive contribution to this strategy and now they are ready to help us turn these words into action.”

Dr Ian Sinha, consultant respiratory paediatrician at Alder Hey, said: “One of the major concerns about young people using vapes illegally is the uncertainty surrounding the long-term effects, as there is insufficient research around potential harm. Vaping could be damaging their still-developing lungs.

“Additionally, we worry about them becoming addicted to nicotine, the chemical in vapes, which could potentially lead to the use of traditional cigarettes. The appealing colours and flavours of vapes make them particularly attractive to young people, exacerbating this issue.”