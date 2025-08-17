The 17 best GP practices in Merseyside for appointment waiting times revealed

The annual GP Patient Survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents. The latest results were published on July 10, revealing the best and worst GP surgeries around England.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients who completed the survey were asked about their overall experience at their GP, as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception, ease when booking appointments and appointment waiting times.

Using the data, we have have ranked the GPs in Merseyside with the highest percentage of patients who thought the waiting times were ‘about right’.

Here are the 17 Merseyside practices where patients were the most satisfied with appointment waiting times.

1 . Greenbank Road Surgery, Mossley Hill At Greenbank Road Surgery, 96% of people responding to the survey said their appointment waiting time was 'about right'. | Google

2 . Greenbank Drive Surgery, Sefton Park At Greenbank Drive Surgery, 96% of people responding to the survey said their appointment waiting time was 'about right'. | Google Street View

3 . Vittoria Medical Centre, Birkenhead At Vittoria Medical Centre, 95% of people responding to the survey said their appointment waiting time was 'about right'. | Google