Merseyside GPs: The 15 worst GP practices in Sefton in 2023 – as rated by patients

Patients mentioned difficulties such as booking appointments or using online services.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th May 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:48 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews on the Formby & Southpourt Clinical Commissioning Group and South Sefton CCG websites, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in the region.

Here we reveal the ‘worst’ GP surgeries in Sefton, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews. Many surgeries did not have any reviews listed.

Bootle Village Surgery, Stanley Road, has an average star rating of 1.8, from six reviews.

1. Bootle Village Surgery, Bootle

Bootle Village Surgery, Stanley Road, has an average star rating of 1.8, from six reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Churchtown Medical Centre, Cambridge Road has an average 2.6 star rating from 34 reviews.

2. Churchtown Medical Centre, Southport

Churchtown Medical Centre, Cambridge Road has an average 2.6 star rating from 34 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Crosby Village Surgery, Little Crosby Road, has an average 1.3 star rating, from 12 reviews.

3. Crosby Village Surgery, Great Crosby

Crosby Village Surgery, Little Crosby Road, has an average 1.3 star rating, from 12 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Crossways Practice, Liverpool Road, has an average 1.1 star rating, from eight reviews.

4. Crossways Practice, Waterloo

Crossways Practice, Liverpool Road, has an average 1.1 star rating, from eight reviews. Photo: Google Street View

