Merseyside GPs: The 15 worst GP practices in Sefton in 2023 – as rated by patients
Patients mentioned difficulties such as booking appointments or using online services.
The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.
LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews on the Formby & Southpourt Clinical Commissioning Group and South Sefton CCG websites, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in the region.
Here we reveal the ‘worst’ GP surgeries in Sefton, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?
*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews. Many surgeries did not have any reviews listed.