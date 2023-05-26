Patients mentioned difficulties such as booking appointments or using online services.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews on the Formby & Southpourt Clinical Commissioning Group and South Sefton CCG websites, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in the region.

Here we reveal the ‘worst’ GP surgeries in Sefton, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews. Many surgeries did not have any reviews listed.

1 . Bootle Village Surgery, Bootle Bootle Village Surgery, Stanley Road, has an average star rating of 1.8, from six reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Churchtown Medical Centre, Southport Churchtown Medical Centre, Cambridge Road has an average 2.6 star rating from 34 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Crosby Village Surgery, Great Crosby Crosby Village Surgery, Little Crosby Road, has an average 1.3 star rating, from 12 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Crossways Practice, Waterloo Crossways Practice, Liverpool Road, has an average 1.1 star rating, from eight reviews. Photo: Google Street View