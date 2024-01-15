11 beautiful places to watch the sunset in Liverpool and Merseyside
Why not take a romantic stroll and watch the sunset this Valentine's Day?
There's something incredibly romantic about watching the sunset, with beautiful pinks and oranges filling the sky. This time of year is perfect, with the sun beginning to go down at around 5.00pm.
But, with so many beautiful places in Merseyside, where is the perfect spot for a clear view of the sun setting over a stunning backdrop?
Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a list of 11 incredible spots around Merseyside, which offer uninterrupted views of the sun setting.
1 / 3