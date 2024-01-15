Why not take a romantic stroll and watch the sunset this Valentine's Day?

There's something incredibly romantic about watching the sunset, with beautiful pinks and oranges filling the sky. This time of year is perfect, with the sun beginning to go down at around 5.00pm.

But, with so many beautiful places in Merseyside, where is the perfect spot for a clear view of the sun setting over a stunning backdrop?

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a list of 11 incredible spots around Merseyside, which offer uninterrupted views of the sun setting.

1 . Billinge Hill, St Helens Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Ian Greig\Wikimedia

2 . New Brighton promenade, Wirral New Brighton is the perfect place to watch the sunset, with a fabulous view of Perch Rock Lighthouse. Walk further up the promenade and admire the Liverpool skyline too! Photo: Mark Warren/Wikimedia

3 . Crosby Beach Take a stroll along Crosby beach and admire the beautiful sunset and 'Another Place' by Antony Gormley - known locally as the 'Iron Men'. Photo: Ian Greig

4 . Thurstaston Common, Wirral Thurstaston Common is ideal for watching the sunset, with views of the River Dee Estuary. Photo: J Scott/Wikimedia