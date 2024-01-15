Register
BREAKING

11 beautiful places to watch the sunset in Liverpool and Merseyside

Why not take a romantic stroll and watch the sunset this Valentine's Day?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT

There's something incredibly romantic about watching the sunset, with beautiful pinks and oranges filling the sky. This time of year is perfect, with the sun beginning to go down at around 5.00pm.

But, with so many beautiful places in Merseyside, where is the perfect spot for a clear view of the sun setting over a stunning backdrop?

- Eight beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside.

- Hidden gem villages to visit.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a list of 11 incredible spots around Merseyside, which offer uninterrupted views of the sun setting.

Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting.

1. Billinge Hill, St Helens

Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting. Photo:  Ian Greig\Wikimedia

New Brighton is the perfect place to watch the sunset, with a fabulous view of Perch Rock Lighthouse. Walk further up the promenade and admire the Liverpool skyline too!

2. New Brighton promenade, Wirral

New Brighton is the perfect place to watch the sunset, with a fabulous view of Perch Rock Lighthouse. Walk further up the promenade and admire the Liverpool skyline too! Photo: Mark Warren/Wikimedia

Take a stroll along Crosby beach and admire the beautiful sunset and 'Another Place' by Antony Gormley - known locally as the 'Iron Men'.

3. Crosby Beach

Take a stroll along Crosby beach and admire the beautiful sunset and 'Another Place' by Antony Gormley - known locally as the 'Iron Men'. Photo: Ian Greig

Thurstaston Common is ideal for watching the sunset, with views of the River Dee Estuary.

4. Thurstaston Common, Wirral

Thurstaston Common is ideal for watching the sunset, with views of the River Dee Estuary. Photo: J Scott/Wikimedia

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunsetSunrise