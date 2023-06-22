We’ve rounded up the best places in the city to get Chinese food.

There has been controversy on TikTok recently, with Americans not quite grasping the concept of ‘British’ Chinese food. But, we love it nonetheless and believe you can’t go wrong with a big Chow Mein and a portion of spring rolls.

Liverpool is home to one of Europe’s oldest Chinese communities and has a huge number of Chinese restaurants and takeaways, offering a range of the dishes we all love.

We’ve created a list of the best places to get a Chinese meal, using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google.

Here are the best* Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used restaurants classed as Chinese by Google, or serving a range of Asian cuisines.

*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Chamber 36, Berry Street L1 9DF Chamber 36 has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 629 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022. Photo: Chamber 36

2 . Chopstix, Lord Street L2 1TD Chopstix has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 304 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2020. Photo: submit

3 . Fu Hong, Cherry Lane L4 8TT Fu Hong has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 278 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2019. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Ichi Noodle Restaurant, Richmond Street L1 1EE Ichi Noodle has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 493 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in May 2018. Photo: 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 629 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022.