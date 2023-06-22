10 best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings
We’ve rounded up the best places in the city to get Chinese food.
There has been controversy on TikTok recently, with Americans not quite grasping the concept of ‘British’ Chinese food. But, we love it nonetheless and believe you can’t go wrong with a big Chow Mein and a portion of spring rolls.
Liverpool is home to one of Europe’s oldest Chinese communities and has a huge number of Chinese restaurants and takeaways, offering a range of the dishes we all love.
We’ve created a list of the best places to get a Chinese meal, using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google.
Here are the best* Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used restaurants classed as Chinese by Google, or serving a range of Asian cuisines.
*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.