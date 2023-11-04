Register
11 cosy Liverpool pubs with real fires to warm up by this autumn and winter

These traditional Liverpool pubs and bars offer thirst-quenching pints in front of cosy log burning fires.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 08:44 GMT

Autumn is here and winter is just around the corner. The days colder and the nights have drawn in - it’s time to seek out those cosy nooks around the city.

As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.

The Monro is a cosy gastropub which serves great food and has a lovely fire.

1. The Monro, Duke Street

The Monro is a cosy gastropub which serves great food and has a lovely fire. Photo: The Monro via Facebook

The recently renovated ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace.

2. The Vines, Lime Street

The recently renovated ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace. Photo: The Vines via Instagram

The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint.

3. The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint. Photo: The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

The Black Bull is an Ember Inns pub in Gateacre Brow. It has a roaring log fire and classic pub grub.

4. The Black Bull, Gateacre

The Black Bull is an Ember Inns pub in Gateacre Brow. It has a roaring log fire and classic pub grub. Photo: The Black Bull

