These traditional Liverpool pubs and bars offer thirst-quenching pints in front of cosy log burning fires.

Autumn is here and winter is just around the corner. The days colder and the nights have drawn in - it’s time to seek out those cosy nooks around the city.

As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.

1 . The Monro, Duke Street The Monro is a cosy gastropub which serves great food and has a lovely fire. Photo: The Monro via Facebook

2 . The Vines, Lime Street The recently renovated ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace. Photo: The Vines via Instagram

3 . The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint. Photo: The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

4 . The Black Bull, Gateacre The Black Bull is an Ember Inns pub in Gateacre Brow. It has a roaring log fire and classic pub grub. Photo: The Black Bull