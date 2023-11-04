11 cosy Liverpool pubs with real fires to warm up by this autumn and winter
These traditional Liverpool pubs and bars offer thirst-quenching pints in front of cosy log burning fires.
Autumn is here and winter is just around the corner. The days colder and the nights have drawn in - it’s time to seek out those cosy nooks around the city.
As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?
We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.