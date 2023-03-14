Register
15 lost Liverpool pubs which still evoke fond memories - including The Beehive and The Green Man

Raise a glass to these gone but not forgotten Liverpool pubs.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Sep 2022, 12:20 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

These pubs either stand empty or have been demolished but for many will always evoke happy times or a sense of community and belonging.

Yet, with the cost of living crisis showing no signs of ending and energy bills still skyrocketing we are in danger of losing more.

- 13 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old school pubs still open in Liverpool

Wetherspoons has put a number of pubs up for sale across Merseyside and city centre pub The Beehive closed it’s doors last month.

Over the years, we’ve seen many much-loved pubs close their doors but they’ve not been forgotten. Here, we show you some of the city’s favourite pubs that are no longer open for a pint.

The Royal is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close.

1. The Royal is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close

The Royal is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close.

The Grosvenor was a favourite in Wavertree, especially during the 80s. The building is still standing and it has been repurposed into student homes.

2. The Grosvenor

The Grosvenor was a favourite in Wavertree, especially during the 80s. The building is still standing and it has been repurposed into student homes.

The Royal, on Bankhall Road/Stanley Road is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close, and it is missed by locals.

3. The Royal

The Royal, on Bankhall Road/Stanley Road is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close, and it is missed by locals.

Referred to by a local as 'the centre of community life,' The Cunard on Stanley Road closed its doors and remains empty.

4. The Cunard

Referred to by a local as ‘the centre of community life,’ The Cunard on Stanley Road closed its doors and remains empty.

