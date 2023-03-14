Raise a glass to these gone but not forgotten Liverpool pubs.

These pubs either stand empty or have been demolished but for many will always evoke happy times or a sense of community and belonging.

Yet, with the cost of living crisis showing no signs of ending and energy bills still skyrocketing we are in danger of losing more.

Over the years, we’ve seen many much-loved pubs close their doors but they’ve not been forgotten. Here, we show you some of the city’s favourite pubs that are no longer open for a pint.

2 . The Grosvenor The Grosvenor was a favourite in Wavertree, especially during the 80s. The building is still standing and it has been repurposed into student homes.

3 . The Royal The Royal, on Bankhall Road/Stanley Road is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close, and it is missed by locals.

4 . The Cunard Referred to by a local as ‘the centre of community life,’ The Cunard on Stanley Road closed its doors and remains empty.