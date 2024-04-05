The Randox Grand National is fast approaching, with just a week to go until thousands of excited racegoers descend on Aintree Racecourse. Running from April 11 to 13, the main race will take place on the final day, but the highly-anticipated event is more than just horse racing. Known for being one the biggest occasions in the social calendar, the three-day extravaganza sees attendees don their finest garments, with many outfits planned months and months in advance.

Surprisingly, The Grand National doesn't have a dress code, with Its website stating: "There’s no official dress code at The Grand National. We encourage you to come dressed to feel your best! Aintree is a spectacle of colour for all three days of the festival, with many using their trip as an opportunity to showcase their favourite raceday looks.” Do keep in mind though that inappropriate or offensive outfits are not allowed and attendees should avoid wearing team colours and sports kits.

- Glitz and glamour - Ladies Day 2023 While racegoers dress to impress throughout The Grand National, the most iconic outfits are spotted on Ladies Day, with prizes for Liverpool’s Best Dressed up for grabs. For the first time, there is the chance to win the Most Sustainably Dressed award this year too.

Below are some of our favourite outfits spotted at the Aintree races over the years, from unique hats and fascinators to flamboyant dresses and slick suits. Do you think you could beat them and be crowned Best Dressed?

1 . Grand National outfits over the years A hat made of pink feathers stands out in the crowd in 2005. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty

2 . Grand National outfits over the years Looking dapper in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty

3 . Grand National outfits over the years This woman was pictured in 2022, donning a beautiful white dress and flamboyant, floral hat. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty