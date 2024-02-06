4 . Aven - Preston, Lancashire

📍10 Camden Place, Preston PR1 3JL. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "On the ground floor of the Winckley Stays Hotel, you’ll find this sweet restaurant where an open fire greets you on arrival in the colder months. There’s a cosy feel to the room, which is minimally decorated but enlivened by some bright artwork on the walls. The cooking takes the form of a seasonal tasting menu, with dishes like duck leg suet pudding delivering intense flavours. Friendly, efficient service enhances the experience, as does the choice between two wine flights and even a beer pairing." Photo: Aven