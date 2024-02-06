More than twenty restaurants in and around Merseyside are featured in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide.
The Guide awards up to three Michelin Stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands to choice eateries and recommends others.
Sadly, no restaurants in Merseyside currently have a Michelin Star, however, two eateries in nearby Aughton have one Star, with a third having a whopping two Stars and a Michelin Green Star.
Despite Liverpool being a Michelin Star desert, many restaurants in and around the city are recommended - - such as 8, The Art School, Belzan, Manifest and more - in the prestigious Michelin Guide which is updated monthly..
Below are all of the restaurants near Merseyside, including Lancashire and Cheshire, which feature in the online 'foodie bible' for 2024.
1. 8 by Andrew Sheridan - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍16 Cook St, Liverpool L2 9RF. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Guests gather in the dimly lit lounge for drinks and precisely made snacks, before heading downstairs to one of the two 8-seater counters, each with its own chef. They cook in front of the guests and talk about the dishes, making for an engaging experience. The cooking takes influences from around the globe and showcases bold, distinct flavours, with quality produce underpinning it all." Photo: Local TV
2. The Chester Grosvenor Eastgate, Chester, CH1 1LT.
📍The Chester Grosvenor Eastgate, Chester CH1 1LT. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "The Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel has stood in the heart of the city since the 19C, and its newly renovated restaurant blends stylish, modern décor with the luxury and elegance for which the hotel is known. The tasting menu highlights the best of British produce, and the modern dishes are tasty and well-presented. Extend your evening in the chic cocktail lounge." Photo: Arkle
3. The Art School Restaurant - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool L7 7EB. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Bright red chairs contrast with crisp white tablecloths at this elegant restaurant which is flooded with light. The experienced local chef carefully prepares a bewildering array of ambitious modern dishes full of colour and contrasts; choose a dessert containing honey from the local hives. Photo: Google Street View
4. Aven - Preston, Lancashire
📍10 Camden Place, Preston PR1 3JL. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "On the ground floor of the Winckley Stays Hotel, you’ll find this sweet restaurant where an open fire greets you on arrival in the colder months. There’s a cosy feel to the room, which is minimally decorated but enlivened by some bright artwork on the walls. The cooking takes the form of a seasonal tasting menu, with dishes like duck leg suet pudding delivering intense flavours. Friendly, efficient service enhances the experience, as does the choice between two wine flights and even a beer pairing." Photo: Aven