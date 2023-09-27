Register
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

The 27 best pubs in Liverpool according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

The Good Beer Guide is the definitive directory to the very best pints and more than 70 Merseyside pubs are featured.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:01 BST

The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide is celebrating its 51st edition and features more than 70 incredible Merseyside pubs and breweries.

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

- Long-standing pubs still open in Liverpool

- 15 Liverpool pubs we’ve loved and lost

Sevety-two pubs across Merseyside feature in the 2024 edition of the Good Beer Guide, including twelve new entries, as well as 25 local breweries.

Here are all the Liverpool pubs and breweries who made into the beer lovers’ definitive guide and what CAMRA had to say about them.

The Little Taproom is a micropub in the heart of South Liverpool, which opened in 2020. CAMRA said: “Bottled and canned ales are stocked, and the range of spirits includes their own Sefton Park gin. Entertainment includes board games and a book club - there is no TV, jukebox or background music.”

1. The Little Taproom, Aigburth Road

The Little Taproom is a micropub in the heart of South Liverpool, which opened in 2020. CAMRA said: “Bottled and canned ales are stocked, and the range of spirits includes their own Sefton Park gin. Entertainment includes board games and a book club - there is no TV, jukebox or background music.” Photo: The Little Taproom

The Dispensary has a quirky yet traditional interior, and serves up a range of brilliant drinks. A range of cask ales are available and it’s always busy. CAMRA said: “This lively city pub is a haven for real ale drinkers, of all ages. The attractive bae area has Victorian features and there is a raised wood panelled area to the rear. It was originally the Grapes - the old sign is behind the bar.”

2. The Dispensary, Renshaw Street

The Dispensary has a quirky yet traditional interior, and serves up a range of brilliant drinks. A range of cask ales are available and it’s always busy. CAMRA said: “This lively city pub is a haven for real ale drinkers, of all ages. The attractive bae area has Victorian features and there is a raised wood panelled area to the rear. It was originally the Grapes - the old sign is behind the bar.” Photo: User calflier001 via Wikimedia

The Childwall Fiveways Hotel is a Wetherspoon pub which launched in 2010. CAMRA said: “Located in a leafy suburb, it has good motorway and public transport links. The refurbished interior is decorated with wood panelling, and outside there is a beer garden. It is a popular establishment and can get busy, especially at weekends. The site was used as a water tank during WWII."

3. Childwall Fiveways Hotel, Queens Drive

The Childwall Fiveways Hotel is a Wetherspoon pub which launched in 2010. CAMRA said: “Located in a leafy suburb, it has good motorway and public transport links. The refurbished interior is decorated with wood panelling, and outside there is a beer garden. It is a popular establishment and can get busy, especially at weekends. The site was used as a water tank during WWII." Photo: Google Street View

The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub, serving a range of local beers and spirits. CAMRA said: “Grade II-listed building near the Albert Dock. It has a distinctive hat iron shape and the interior is decorated on the nautical theme. The existence of tunnels in the cellar has led to speculation that the pub’s history may involve smuggling. Originally it had many doors to allow customers to escape when press gangs entered.”

4. Baltic Fleet, Wapping

The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub, serving a range of local beers and spirits. CAMRA said: “Grade II-listed building near the Albert Dock. It has a distinctive hat iron shape and the interior is decorated on the nautical theme. The existence of tunnels in the cellar has led to speculation that the pub’s history may involve smuggling. Originally it had many doors to allow customers to escape when press gangs entered.” Photo: Baltic Fleet

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PubsCAMRA