2 . The Dispensary, Renshaw Street

The Dispensary has a quirky yet traditional interior, and serves up a range of brilliant drinks. A range of cask ales are available and it’s always busy. CAMRA said: “This lively city pub is a haven for real ale drinkers, of all ages. The attractive bae area has Victorian features and there is a raised wood panelled area to the rear. It was originally the Grapes - the old sign is behind the bar.” Photo: User calflier001 via Wikimedia