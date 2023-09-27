The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide is celebrating its 51st edition and features more than 70 incredible Merseyside pubs and breweries.
The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
Sevety-two pubs across Merseyside feature in the 2024 edition of the Good Beer Guide, including twelve new entries, as well as 25 local breweries.
Here are all the Liverpool pubs and breweries who made into the beer lovers’ definitive guide and what CAMRA had to say about them.
1. The Little Taproom, Aigburth Road
The Little Taproom is a micropub in the heart of South Liverpool, which opened in 2020. CAMRA said: “Bottled and canned ales are stocked, and the range of spirits includes their own Sefton Park gin. Entertainment includes board games and a book club - there is no TV, jukebox or background music.” Photo: The Little Taproom
2. The Dispensary, Renshaw Street
The Dispensary has a quirky yet traditional interior, and serves up a range of brilliant drinks. A range of cask ales are available and it’s always busy. CAMRA said: “This lively city pub is a haven for real ale drinkers, of all ages. The attractive bae area has Victorian features and there is a raised wood panelled area to the rear. It was originally the Grapes - the old sign is behind the bar.” Photo: User calflier001 via Wikimedia
3. Childwall Fiveways Hotel, Queens Drive
The Childwall Fiveways Hotel is a Wetherspoon pub which launched in 2010. CAMRA said: “Located in a leafy suburb, it has good motorway and public transport links. The refurbished interior is decorated with wood panelling, and outside there is a beer garden. It is a popular establishment and can get busy, especially at weekends. The site was used as a water tank during WWII." Photo: Google Street View
4. Baltic Fleet, Wapping
The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub, serving a range of local beers and spirits. CAMRA said: “Grade II-listed building near the Albert Dock. It has a distinctive hat iron shape and the interior is decorated on the nautical theme. The existence of tunnels in the cellar has led to speculation that the pub’s history may involve smuggling. Originally it had many doors to allow customers to escape when press gangs entered.” Photo: Baltic Fleet