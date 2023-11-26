4 . Brimstage, Wirral

Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. Throughout the festive period, expect Christmas activities at Brimstage Farm and find all your Christmas crafts at Brimstage Hall. Photo: Jorge Franganillo CC