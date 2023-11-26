The Christmas season is underway and towns and villages across the country are filled with twinkling lights, the smell of mulled wine and festive cheer.
Liverpool's Christmas market is now open and other cities such as Manchester and Chester also have brilliant festive offerings. But, if you would prefer to visit a quaint town or idyllic village this Christmas, there are a number of lovely places just a short drive from Liverpool.
From Thornton Hough to Croston, here are our top picks for a family day out in a beautiful location this Christmas.
1. Port Sunlight, Wirral
Port Sunlight was built by Lord Lever at the end of the 19th century. It is home to a museum, beautiful architecture, Lady Lever Art Gallery and 130 acres of parkland and gardens. Visit the Edwardian Worker’s Cottage to make your own Christmas cards or enjoy mince pies during a special Christmas Walking Tour. Photo: Mark Warren
2. Croston, Lancashire
Croston is a small village in Lancashire located between Southport and Chorley on the River Yarrow. It has maintained its picturesque rural charm and is home to beautiful lights and stalls during Christmas time. Photo: Croston Village Festivities Group
3. Cronton, Knowsley
Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. Independent stores in the village include a convenience store and garden centre - perfect for buying Christmas decorations. Photo: Cronton Parish Council
4. Brimstage, Wirral
Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. Throughout the festive period, expect Christmas activities at Brimstage Farm and find all your Christmas crafts at Brimstage Hall. Photo: Jorge Franganillo CC