Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa Oye is returning to Sefton Park to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The beautiful and majestic greenery will be graced by African and Caribbean culture when Africa Oye 2022 rolls around for two free and fun-filled days of music.

Throughout the floor of the event, you can partake in a host of different workshops, as well as enjoy some tasty delights from over 90 food stalls and traders in the Oye Village.

There are activities and fun things to do for people of all ages, with an on-site funfair and joyous family activities.

Africa Oye debuted its first event in 1992 but was initially a series of gigs throughout Liverpool City Centre.

It has since evolved into a huge music festival and one of the city’s most beloved events, attracting musicians, artists, and fans from all over the world.

Here is everything you need to know about the Africa Oye 2022 music festival in Liverpool.

When is Africa Oye 2022?

This year’s Africa Oye festival is a two-day event that will kick of in the summer season.

It will commence on Saturday, 18 June and come to an end on Sunday, 19 June.

For both days, Africa Oye 2022 will begin at 12:30 pm and conclude at 9:30 pm.

Do I need a ticket to attend Africa Oye 2022?

Unlike most of the big music festivals that hit Liverpool such as Sound City, entry to Africa Oye 2022 is completely free-of-charge.

Yes. You heard that right.

You can attend each of the two days of the event with no entry fee, the only money you could part with is if you decide to purchase food, drinks or join a workshop for example.

But that begs the question, do you still need to register your attendance, or even attain a free ticket to grant yourself along with family and friends entry?

No, you will not need a ticket to attend Africa Oye 2022.

What is the official line-up for the music festival?

The official line-up of artists, musicians, DJs and more was announced on Thursday, 28 April.

Including the likes of DR Congo’s Kanda Bongo Man, who returns to Africa Oye having previously performed at two prior events in 2003 and 2009.

The artists performing at Africa Oye 2022 at Liverpool’s Sefton Park includes the following:

Eek-A-Mouse

Elida Almeida

Fuse ODG

Kanda Bongo Man

Kizaba

Oumou Sanagre

Santrofi

Tabanka Djaz

Valerie Ekoume

However, according to a spokesperson of the event, even more names are set to be announced ahead of the festival.

Artistic Director of Africa Oye had this to say on the official website : “This is a line-up worthy of a 30th anniversary year already and we’re not even done yet. Our headliners are a perfect encapsulation of the eclectic make-up of our amazing festival audience,” he stated.

“Oumou will need no introduction to African music aficionados; Fuse is a pioneer of a genre that our younger audience always show their passion for every year at the festival; and Eek-A-Mouse is a Jamaican legend who introduced a whole new sub-genre.”