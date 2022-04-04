Tickets are still available for Dua Lipa’s show at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Dua Lipa is coming to Merseyside as part of her postponed UK and Europe tour in 2022.

The pop star is set to play at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in April this year.

The tour is in support of the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’ - Dua Lipa’s second studio album which was released in March 2021.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Dua Lipa playing in Liverpool?

Dua Lipa is set to grace the grounds of Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Friday, April 29.

Where else is Dua Lipa playing?

The rescheduled dates of Dua Lipa’s 2022 UK and Europe tour begins in Manchester’s AO Arena on April 14, ending in Lisbon, Portugal in June. This is a full list of the singer’s tour dates:

APRIL

15 - AO Arena, Manchester

17 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 - 3Arena, Dublin (Ireland)

21 - 3Arena, Dublin (Ireland)

23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

24 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

26 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

27 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

MAY

2 - The O2, London

3 - The O2, London

6 - Sportpaleis, Antwerp (Belgium)

7 - Sportpaleis, Antwerp (Belgium)

9 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg (Germany)

10 - Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin (Germany)

12 - Lanxess Arena, Cologne (Germany)

15 - Accor Arena, Paris (France)

17 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

18 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

20 - Hallenstadion, Zurich (Switzerland)

22 - Olympiahalle, Munich (Germany)

23 - Stadthalle, Vienna (Austria)

25 - Mediolanum Forum, Milan (Italy)

26 - Mediolanum Forum, Milan (Italy)

28 - Unipol Arena, Bologna (Italy)

30 - Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon (France)

JUNE

1 - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona (Spain)

3 - Wizink Centre, Madrid (Spain)

5 - Altice Forum, Braga (Portugal)

6 - Altice Arena, Lisbon (Portugal)

How do I get tickets to the Liverpool concert?

Tickets to Dua Lipa’s show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena are on sale now and there are still a number still available.

Prices vary depending on the area of the stadium you would like to sit or stand, with general admission ranging from £52.40 to £74.15.

For more details about ticket availability and to reserve your place for the Liverpool show, visit the gig’s Ticket Quarter page .

As this show is a rescheduled date, original tickets to the event that was supposed to take place on May 20, 2020 will still be valid for the April 2022 concert.

What is the setlist?

As the UK and Europe tour for 2022 is in celebration of the release of her second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’, expect to hear most of the tracks featured in it.

‘New Rules’, ‘Break My Heart’, ‘Pretty Please’, and TikTok hit ‘Levitating’ are some of the 26-year-old’s greatest hits that are guaranteed to be played.

Also prepare to hear some of the pop star’s greatest features such as ‘One Kiss w/ Calvin Harris’, ‘Electricity’ w/ Silk City’, and the popular ‘Cold Heart w/ Elton John’.

Who is Dua Lipa and what is she best known for?

London-born Dua Lipa is a renowned singer, songwriter and model that has grown exponentially popular over the last few years.

With an Albanian heritage through her parents, the young pop star’s real name is actually Dua Lipa - and her given name means ‘love’ in Albanian.

The 26-year-old’s music career started as early as 14, but her first single ‘Be The One’ was released in 2015, which was two years before her first studio album ‘LP’.