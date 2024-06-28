3 . Allerton Towers

A small but beautiful park in south Liverpool, Allerton Towers was part of the Manor of Allerton until 1849 when Hardman Earle acquired the estate and built his famous mansion house, based on a design by the architect of St George's Hall. The beautiful building was of classic Italianate design and had a large tower offering views across the surrounding countryside. The estate opened as a park in 1927, however, the tower was demolished ten years later due to damage from dry rot. The lodge, stables, former laundry and part of the orangery of Allerton Tower remain and stand proudly in the park, covered in greenery. A stroll around this lovely park takes about half an hour and there are lots of little sections to explore. | Image: Emma Dukes