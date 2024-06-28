Summertime is officially here and it’s the perfect time for a stroll through the stunning Merseyside scenery.
The region’s coast is a popular choice for some walkers, but others opt for Liverpool’s beautiful green spaces - many of which have a rich and fascinating history. Some of the city’s parks date back hundreds of years and many once housed the estates and manors of the city’s richest families. Remnants of those grand buildings can still be seen.
Here we take a look at Liverpool’s picturesque, historical parklands and green spaces and delve into the fascinating journeys which led to them becoming the popular parks we know and love today.
1. Reynolds Park
Reynolds Park is tucked away in the Woolton suburbs and has a 200-year history. It lies on the estate that was owned by the Reynolds family in the late 19th century, who had made their fortune in the cotton trade. It was donated to the city of Liverpool in 1926 and is now home to a beautiful green space featuring wildflowers and a quarry, as well as The Walled Garden with herbaceous borders and beautiful Dahlia displays. | Image: Sue Adair/Wikimedia
2. Stanley Park
Stanley Park is an 110 acre green space, which first opened in 1870. Designed by Edward Kemp, the Grade II listed park initially consisted of a large amount of turfed areas for sport but also has a grand terrace, lake and gardens. Its Grade II listed Isla Gladstone conservatory dates from the Victorian era. | Image: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia
3. Allerton Towers
A small but beautiful park in south Liverpool, Allerton Towers was part of the Manor of Allerton until 1849 when Hardman Earle acquired the estate and built his famous mansion house, based on a design by the architect of St George's Hall. The beautiful building was of classic Italianate design and had a large tower offering views across the surrounding countryside. The estate opened as a park in 1927, however, the tower was demolished ten years later due to damage from dry rot. The lodge, stables, former laundry and part of the orangery of Allerton Tower remain and stand proudly in the park, covered in greenery. A stroll around this lovely park takes about half an hour and there are lots of little sections to explore. | Image: Emma Dukes
4. Princes Park
Many moons ago, Princes Park was part of Toxteth's hunting forests and had Royal Park status. The Princes Park we know and love today was designed by Joseph Paxton and opened in 1842. He hoped to build grand houses on the park’s perimeter which, once sold, would cover the park’s cost. Paxton’s designs include the lake, grand entrances and footpaths. | Image: Friends of Princes Park
