It is no secret that South Liverpool is home to a number of beautiful parks, woodlands and green spaces, with Sefton Park and Calderstones Park being popular spots for dog walks and picnics in the sunshine. But, unless you're a local, you probably haven't considered taking a stroll around the historic Allerton Towers.

The park was part of the Manor of Allerton until 1849 when Hardman Earle acquired the estate and built the famous mansion house, based on a design by the architect of St George's Hall. The beautiful building was of classic Italianate design and had a large tower offering views across the surrounding countryside. The estate was opened as a park in 1927, however, the tower was demolished ten years later due to damage from dry rot. The lodge, stables, former laundry and part of the orangery of Allerton Tower remain and stand proudly in the park, covered in greenery.

While the park does not offer facilities such as a cafe or public toilets, it covers 35 acres and is ideally located near Woolton Village and a selection of local watering holes. The beautiful green space, its historic ruins and partially walled garden can be explored in under an hour, making it perfect for a short family walk, solo stroll or morning adventure with your dog.

With the sun shining and daffodils beginning to bloom, I visited the park for the first time and was pleasantly surprised...

