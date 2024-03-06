The sun is shining and people across Liverpool will be desperate to enjoy some fresh springtime weather, after months of unsettled conditions, from heavy rain and wind, to thick layers of snow and sleet. Luckily, Merseyside is a beautiful region, filled with wonderful green spaces, historic country grounds and sandy beaches, perfect for enjoying the spring sunshine. Whether you are after a long solo walk with a delicious coffee, or a stroll in a family-friendly park, there is something for everyone here in Merseyside.