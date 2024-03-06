The sun is shining and people across Liverpool will be desperate to enjoy some fresh springtime weather, after months of unsettled conditions, from heavy rain and wind, to thick layers of snow and sleet.
Luckily, Merseyside is a beautiful region, filled with wonderful green spaces, historic country grounds and sandy beaches, perfect for enjoying the spring sunshine. Whether you are after a long solo walk with a delicious coffee, or a stroll in a family-friendly park, there is something for everyone here in Merseyside.
Here are our top ten spring walks in and around Liverpool, offering the perfect opportunity to explore new parts of Merseyside, from majestic woodland trails to stunning coastal paths.
1. Woolton Woods and Camp Hill, Woolton, Liverpool
A decently-sized country park within the city of Liverpool with sweeping meadows and lucious views ranging from the River Mersey and Welsh hills. Containing a woodland area rich with wildlife, this site would be a great place to take a stroll across over 80 acres of land. The area is also enhanced with a pool and sunken garden and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 📍 School Lane, Woolton, Liverpool L25. Photo: Google Street View
2. Thurstaston Common, Thurstaston, Wirral
Thurstaston is perfect for a spring walk, with the fantastic Thurstaston Common, beach and Royden Park to explore. Hidden in Thurstaston Common is a red sandstone, known by locals as Thor’s Rock or Thor’s Stone. Legend says it got its colour from sacrifices made in honour of Thor. 📍 Thurstaston, Wirral CH61. Photo: Wikimedia
3. Carr Mill Dam, St Helens
Carr Mill Dam offers picturesque lakeside trails and walks, and is ideal for a spring picnic with family. Take a stroll along the lake and enjoy a drink at the Boat House. 📍 Carr Mill Road, St Helens WA11. Photo: David Dixon SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. Sefton Park, Liverpool
This magnificent 235 acre park situated in the Sefton district of Liverpool is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly stunning in the spring. Ideally located just a short walk away from Lark Lane, you can grab a coffee from a local cafe and explore the park's beautiful features, from the Palm House to fairy glen. 📍Sefton Park, Liverpool L17. Photo: Sefton Park