The Calder Stones - a group of six megaliths - which give the local area its name are decorated with carvings from over 4,000 years ago.

We're not short on beautiful parks in Merseyside, but Calderstones in south Liverpool boasts some of the oldest historical artefacts in the city.

The Calder Stones are group of six megaliths that formed a neolithic monument built by the very first Liverpudlians over 4,000 years ago.

These stones, which give the local area its name, are decorated with ancient carvings and are now displayed as standing stones in Calderstones Park.

We've been to visit this hidden gem to learn more about them and what else the park has to offer.

First community in Merseyside

Heritage coordinator Holly Gilson tells LiverpoolWorld: "They are the oldest monument in Liverpool. They are evidence of the very first community that settled in Merseyside, so it was a monument built by the first Liverpudlians.

Heritage coordinator Holly Gilson, Calderstones Park

“It was originally a tomb built by people in the Stone Age, and these stones are what we have that remain from that archaeological site."

Calderstones Mansion House

The Mansion House was re-opened to the public in September 2019 by national charity, The Reader.

Nestled among acres of beautiful parkland in south Liverpool, the Grade II listed building has been recalled to life as a unique public space offering experiences that bring people together.

Holly said: "Lots of people remember when The Mansion House was in a bad state and really quite a sad-looking building in Calderstones Park, and it's absolutely fantastic that it's now a building full of life. It's full of events and activities like theatre and music events and shared reading groups.

“That restoration was made possible thanks National Lottery players. It's a real hive of activity now and a real focal point of the park; there's a cafe, ice cream parlour and bookshop."

Shared Reading

The award-winning organisation connects people with great literature through Shared Reading.

Holly said: "The reader do a fantastic thing called Shared Reading. It's groups where people come together in a room, they read a text together and then they talk about it and how it made them feel.