33 nostalgic pictures that perfectly capture Christmas in Liverpool over the last 100 years
We have scoured the archives to find some wonderful images of Liverpool at Christmas.
The festive period has a way of making us feel nostalgic, whether we are missing lost loved ones or picturing old Christmas decorations. And, while Christmas remains magical year after year, there is something comforting about look back at old pictures and remembering how it used to be.
We have scoured the archives to find some wonderful images of Liverpool at Christmas, featuring twinkling lights, festive shows and, of course, snow.
From wartime festivities to Liverpool ONE's controversial love heart tree, here are 33 fantastic photographs, showing Christmas celebrations around Merseyside over the years.