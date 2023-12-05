Register
Published 5th Dec 2023
The festive period has a way of making us feel nostalgic, whether we are missing lost loved ones or picturing old Christmas decorations. And, while Christmas remains magical year after year, there is something comforting about look back at old pictures and remembering how it used to be.

We have scoured the archives to find some wonderful images of Liverpool at Christmas, featuring twinkling lights, festive shows and, of course, snow.

From wartime festivities to Liverpool ONE's controversial love heart tree, here are 33 fantastic photographs, showing Christmas celebrations around Merseyside over the years.

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’.

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’. Photo: University of Liverpool Faculty of Health and Life Sciences

Girls and boys of the Blue Coat Hospital school in Liverpool sing Christmas carols.

Girls and boys of the Blue Coat Hospital school in Liverpool sing Christmas carols. Photo: Getty Images

Nurses putting up Christmas decorations in their new home at St. Katherine ‘s College, Taggart Avenue, Liverpool in 1939.

Nurses putting up Christmas decorations in their new home at St. Katherine ‘s College, Taggart Avenue, Liverpool in 1939. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Christmas shoppers in Lord Street, Southport.

Christmas shoppers in Lord Street, Southport. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

