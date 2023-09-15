A number of adorable dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find their forever families, with many having troublesome lives so far.

Damning findings by the RSPCA show that cruelty towards dogs increased by 10% in Merseyside last year, with an average of four dogs treated poorly per day. Many of the dogs in the care of Dogs Trust have experienced abuse or have been abandoned by their owners, and the Merseyside centre is looking for people to care for them.

Currently, 60 pups are up for adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, with the charity seeing more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Take a look at some of the rescue centre’s recent additions, who are extremely adorable and guaranteed to brighten your day. Could you provide them with a second chance?

1 . Beatrice Beatrice is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross and was found hiding under a bush and had appeared to have been there all night. Aged between 2 --5 years she is a medium sized dog. Beatrice can live with children around the age of 10, but will need to be the only pet at home. We believe she has lived in a home previously, and could be house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Glenda Gorgeous Glenda the Lurcher has been a big hit with staff at the centre as she’s so super friendly. She is a large and lively dog who can live with children aged 14 and over, but needs to be the only dog at home. Dogs Trust cannot guarantee that she is house trained, and she will definitely need some basic training. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Teddy Teddy is a Patterdale Terrier, aged 2-5, who needs a home with no other pets or children. He is an active boy, always on the go, and is not looking to be a lap dog! He loves to be out and about and would love a family who shares his love of exploring and adventures. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside