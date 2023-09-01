Register
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 17 dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for people to adopt a range of dogs around Liverpool, including a German Shepherd, Labrador and Retriever cross.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:42 BST

A number of adorable dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find their forever families, with many having troublesome lives so far.

Damning findings by the RSPCA show that cruelty towards dogs increased by 10% in Merseyside last year, with an average of four dogs treated poorly per day. Many of the dogs in the care of Dogs Trust have experienced abuse or have been abandoned by their owners, and the Merseyside centre is looking for people to care for them.

Currently, more than 60 pups are up for adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, with the charity seeing more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Take a look at some of the rescue centre’s recent additions, who are extremely adorable and guaranteed to brighten your day. Could you provide them with a second chance?

Florence is a crossbreed, looking for an active family where any children are over the age of 10. She can live with other dogs but they must be able to handle her enthusiasm!

1. Florence

Florence is a crossbreed, looking for an active family where any children are over the age of 10. She can live with other dogs but they must be able to handle her enthusiasm! Photo: Dogs Trust

French Bulldog, Millie, lacks confidence and enjoys constant company. She can’t live with other pets but can live with children over the age of ten.

2. Millie

French Bulldog, Millie, lacks confidence and enjoys constant company. She can’t live with other pets but can live with children over the age of ten. Photo: Dogs Trust

Athena is a German Shepherd puppy in search of a home around Merseyside. She needs an quiet environment free of other pets and ideally away from neighbouring dogs, but can live with children aged 14 and over.

3. Athena

Athena is a German Shepherd puppy in search of a home around Merseyside. She needs an quiet environment free of other pets and ideally away from neighbouring dogs, but can live with children aged 14 and over. Photo: Dogs Trust

Hunter is a German Short Haired Pointer who is just 18 months old. He needs to be the only pet at home but he can live with children of high school age. He is house trained and can be left up to four hours if this is built up gradually once he’s settled in.

4. Hunter

Hunter is a German Short Haired Pointer who is just 18 months old. He needs to be the only pet at home but he can live with children of high school age. He is house trained and can be left up to four hours if this is built up gradually once he’s settled in.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DogsPuppiesHomeDogs TrustPeopleRSPCA