Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for people to adopt a range of dogs around Liverpool, including a German Shepherd, Labrador and Retriever cross.

A number of adorable dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find their forever families, with many having troublesome lives so far.

Damning findings by the RSPCA show that cruelty towards dogs increased by 10% in Merseyside last year, with an average of four dogs treated poorly per day. Many of the dogs in the care of Dogs Trust have experienced abuse or have been abandoned by their owners, and the Merseyside centre is looking for people to care for them.

Currently, more than 60 pups are up for adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, with the charity seeing more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Take a look at some of the rescue centre’s recent additions, who are extremely adorable and guaranteed to brighten your day. Could you provide them with a second chance?

1 . Florence Florence is a crossbreed, looking for an active family where any children are over the age of 10. She can live with other dogs but they must be able to handle her enthusiasm! Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Millie French Bulldog, Millie, lacks confidence and enjoys constant company. She can’t live with other pets but can live with children over the age of ten. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Athena Athena is a German Shepherd puppy in search of a home around Merseyside. She needs an quiet environment free of other pets and ideally away from neighbouring dogs, but can live with children aged 14 and over. Photo: Dogs Trust