Five mouth-watering burger joints to appease Liverpool-locals amidst McDonald’s cheeseburger price hike.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in over a decade, McDonald’s have raised the price of their beloved cheeseburger. To soften the blow, we have consulted Tripadvisor to bring you five tasty alternatives.

Earlier this week, the fast-food chain raised the price of a cheeseburger to £1.19 amidst record-high levels of inflation. According to chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, Alistair Macrow, this is only the beginning.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This summer our restaurants will be adding 10 and 20p to a number of menu items impacted most by inflation. From today we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19.”

As Britain’s favourite budget burger is being swallowed by the cost of living crisis, Liverpool locals may be wondering just how to get more bang for their buck.

With help from Tripadvisor and a few Liverpool-locals, we’ve put together a top five list of the best burger joints in Liverpool - to help you get more bite out of your burger.

The Five best burger joints in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor

Free State Kitchen

Free State Kitchen has the best burger around

Where: 1 Maryland Street, Liverpool, L1 9DE

Rating: 4.5/5

“Hands down no question the best burger I have ever had…”

“Lovely staff, great atmosphere”

“I have visited free state numerous times now and each time it has not let me down”

“Service excellent and food excellent. What more could you want?”

If you want to find out more or book a table, visit the Tripadvisor website

Slim’s

Slim’s continues to wow customers in Liverpool

Where: 108 Bold Street, L1,4HY

Rating: 4.5/5

“First time.......won’t be the last”

“Went in for a snack - stayed for hours”

“Fab food - best burger in town!”

“...the slims cheeseburger is incredible”

If you want to find out more or book a table, visit the Tripadvisor website

Red Dog Saloon

Red Dog Saloon offer sizeable burgers for a great price

Where: 66 Bold Street, l1 4HR

Rating: 4.5/5

“An under-rated venue for american style food in the heart of the city”

“Really tasty”

“Service was absolutely amazing staff were all friendly and took care of us very well”

“Enjoyed lunch here. We had the gooey Louie and hickory burgers which were fantastic. Highly recommend and look forward to visiting again”.

If you want to find out more or book a table, visit the Tripadvisor website

Honest Burgers

Honest Burger keep the customers coming back

Where: 100 Bold Street, L1,4HY

Rating: 4/5

“Tribute burger tasty fresh Well cooked. Rosemary fries delicious. Friendly staff nice relaxed atmosphere”

Loved this place! Friendly, helpful staff, lovely garden area to eat in and the best veggie chilli cheese fries! Would happily visit again.

“Absolutely amazing, the garden burger was delicious as was the bbq burger and the fries were lovely and crispy! Staff were extremely friendly and helpful”

If you want to find out more or book a table, visit the Tripadvisor website

Fat Hippo

Fat hippo are serving up massive burgers in Liverpool

Where: 78 Bold Street, L1,4HR

Rating: 3.5/5

“INSANE SERVICE - cheap gorgeous food!”

“An absolutely tremendous spot for good burgers and good vibes”

“The staff were lovely and welcoming. The food came quickly, was piping hot and delicious! The burger was absolutely delightful and the pickles were a joy”