For the first time in over a decade, McDonald’s have raised the price of their beloved cheeseburger. To soften the blow, we have consulted Tripadvisor to bring you five tasty alternatives.
Earlier this week, the fast-food chain raised the price of a cheeseburger to £1.19 amidst record-high levels of inflation. According to chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, Alistair Macrow, this is only the beginning.
He said: “This summer our restaurants will be adding 10 and 20p to a number of menu items impacted most by inflation. From today we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19.”
As Britain’s favourite budget burger is being swallowed by the cost of living crisis, Liverpool locals may be wondering just how to get more bang for their buck.
With help from Tripadvisor and a few Liverpool-locals, we’ve put together a top five list of the best burger joints in Liverpool - to help you get more bite out of your burger.
The Five best burger joints in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor
Free State Kitchen
- Where: 1 Maryland Street, Liverpool, L1 9DE
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Hands down no question the best burger I have ever had…”
“Lovely staff, great atmosphere”
“I have visited free state numerous times now and each time it has not let me down”
“Service excellent and food excellent. What more could you want?”
Slim’s
- Where: 108 Bold Street, L1,4HY
- Rating: 4.5/5
“First time.......won’t be the last”
“Went in for a snack - stayed for hours”
“Fab food - best burger in town!”
“...the slims cheeseburger is incredible”
Red Dog Saloon
- Where: 66 Bold Street, l1 4HR
- Rating: 4.5/5
“An under-rated venue for american style food in the heart of the city”
“Really tasty”
“Service was absolutely amazing staff were all friendly and took care of us very well”
“Enjoyed lunch here. We had the gooey Louie and hickory burgers which were fantastic. Highly recommend and look forward to visiting again”.
Honest Burgers
- Where: 100 Bold Street, L1,4HY
- Rating: 4/5
“Tribute burger tasty fresh Well cooked. Rosemary fries delicious. Friendly staff nice relaxed atmosphere”
Loved this place! Friendly, helpful staff, lovely garden area to eat in and the best veggie chilli cheese fries! Would happily visit again.
“Absolutely amazing, the garden burger was delicious as was the bbq burger and the fries were lovely and crispy! Staff were extremely friendly and helpful”
Fat Hippo
- Where: 78 Bold Street, L1,4HR
- Rating: 3.5/5
“INSANE SERVICE - cheap gorgeous food!”
“An absolutely tremendous spot for good burgers and good vibes”
“The staff were lovely and welcoming. The food came quickly, was piping hot and delicious! The burger was absolutely delightful and the pickles were a joy”