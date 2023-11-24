3 . Chy, South Road

⭐ Chy has a Trip Advisor rating of 4.5 from 303 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2020. 📝 Luxury Chinese restaurant serving an exquisite selection of authentic Chinese dishes. 💬 "This was our first time eating at Chy and what an experience! The food and customer service was outstanding and we will be returning very soon." 📍98 South Road, Waterloo L22 0LY Photo: Chy