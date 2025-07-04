15 incredible Wirral restaurants with coveted Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:37 BST

Discover 15 Wirral restaurants that have earned coveted Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for their outstanding reviews.

The TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards recognise brilliant restaurants that consistently receive excellent reviews from customers.

Based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, many Wirral restaurants have received the honour including family-run joints and unique cafes.

We have taken a look at Tripadvisor to find 15 of the best Wirral restaurants, each with a coveted Travellers’ Choice Awards. See the list below.

Driftwood Cafe, New Brighton.

1. Driftwood Cafe, New Brighton

Driftwood Cafe, New Brighton. | Driftwood Cafe

The Tapas Kitchen, West Kirby.

2. The Tapas Kitchen, West Kirby

The Tapas Kitchen, West Kirby. | The Tapas Kitchen

The Waiting Room Cafe, New Brighton.

3. The Waiting Room Cafe, New Brighton

The Waiting Room Cafe, New Brighton. | Google

The Manor, Greasby.

4. The Manor, Greasby

The Manor, Greasby. | The Manor via Tripadvisor

