15 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars have been given new food hygiene ratings, including two scores of zero and three scores of one, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings - which went live on Radar this week - give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of April 24, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

1 . China City, Nelson Street, Liverpool L1 5DN China City received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. | Google

2 . Drykela Brazilian Food, Picton Road, Liverpool L15 4LG Drykela Brazilian Food received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. | Emma Dukes

3 . The Twins Flavour Liverpool, Dale Street, Liverpool L2 5ST The Twins Flavour Liverpool received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. Photo: Food Standards Agency