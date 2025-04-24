15 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes handed new food hygiene ratings - two hit with zero stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:18 BST

Explore the latest food hygiene ratings for 15 Liverpool-based restaurants, takeaways, and cafes, with two in need of urgent improvement.

15 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars have been given new food hygiene ratings, including two scores of zero and three scores of one, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings - which went live on Radar this week - give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of April 24, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

China City received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025.

1. China City, Nelson Street, Liverpool L1 5DN

China City received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. | Google

Drykela Brazilian Food received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025.

2. Drykela Brazilian Food, Picton Road, Liverpool L15 4LG

Drykela Brazilian Food received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. | Emma Dukes

The Twins Flavour Liverpool received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025.

3. The Twins Flavour Liverpool, Dale Street, Liverpool L2 5ST

The Twins Flavour Liverpool received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. Photo: Food Standards Agency

Horizon received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 25, 2025.

4. Horizon, Pilgrim Street, Liverpool L1 9HB

Horizon received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 25, 2025. | Google

