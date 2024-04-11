Closed-down Allerton Road restaurant reopens as brand-new bar and eatery
An Allerton Road restaurant is preparing to welcome customers once again, after closing down in March.
Hope & Smoke opened on the popular street five years ago and became a much-loved spot for a meal, with an impressive 4.5 out of five star rating on Google. The team decided to shut up shop last month, with plans to reopen the venue under new branding.
Now, it has been revealed that the restaurant will be reopening today (Thursday, April 11) as Greenhouse Social - a bar and eatery with ‘new drinks, an amazing new menu and plenty of entertainment’.
The eatery will be under the same management as Hope & Smoke, and customers can expect to be served by the same team. The new menu features small plates and big plates, including tacos, pasta, burgers, salads and BBQ ribs, with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available. Officially relaunching at 4.00pm on Thursday (April 11), Greenhouse Social can be found at 171 Allerton Road and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
