An Allerton Road restaurant is preparing to welcome customers once again, after closing down in March.

Hope & Smoke opened on the popular street five years ago and became a much-loved spot for a meal, with an impressive 4.5 out of five star rating on Google. The team decided to shut up shop last month, with plans to reopen the venue under new branding.

Now, it has been revealed that the restaurant will be reopening today (Thursday, April 11) as Greenhouse Social - a bar and eatery with ‘new drinks, an amazing new menu and plenty of entertainment’.