An award-winning restaurant will reopen this winter after closing in 2020.

Pilgrim rose to fame after winning the hit BBC show, My Million Pound Menu, back in 2019 and being offered a £600k space at Liverpool’s Duke Street Market.

Founded by Jamie Duffield and his then business partners, Dave Bone and Anthony Power, the Iberian-inspired eatery was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was set to move into a standalone restaurant in 2020. However, after the deal fell through and Duffield was diagnosed with brain cancer, the new venture failed to materialise.

Now, after a four year hiatus, Duffield - who has made a full recovery - has confirmed Pilgrim will be returning to Liverpool. with a brand-new home on the ever-popular Allerton Road.

Jamie Duffield is bringing Pilgrim back to Liverpool. | Pilgrim

The open fire restaurant is expected to open this winter, and will feature 24 seats, a wine bar and terrace, and offer a small, regularly-changing menu inspired by ‘the routes of the Camino de Santiago’.

Discussing the opening, Duffield said: “We’re so delighted, excited, relieved…you name it, to be finally opening in our own space. This little site in this corner of Liverpool is exactly what we’ve been looking for and even when we’d stripped it all back to bare bricks, it felt like home.

Pilgrim will open at 121 Allerton Road, Mossley Hill later this year.