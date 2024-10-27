Liverpool restaurants: The most booked restaurants across Liverpool and Merseyside - perfect places to visit during an autumn day trip

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST

The most booked restaurants in Liverpool have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip or a fancy meal over the autumn months.

Each month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners.

These awards are split into categories, to help foodies discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for October 2024, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during an autumnal day out in the city, or before visiting the new River of Light trail.

The most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Hawksmoor. Hawksmoor is regarded as one of Liverpool's best places to visit for a steak but also has vegetarian and gluten free options. 📍 Brunswick Street, L2 0PL

1. Hawksmoor

Next is Gino D'Acampo's 360 Sky Bar, located on the 18th floor of INNSiDE by Melia. Customers can expect Italian food, afternoon tea or cocktails, with a fantastic view of the Liverpool skyline. 📍 Old Hall Street, L3 9LQ

2. Gino D'Acampo 360 Sky Bar

At number three is Riva Blu Located on the historic Castle Street, Riva Blu offers authentic Italian cuisine inside a beautiful venue. The large menu features the likes of pizza, pasta, seafood and bespoke cocktails. 📍 Castle Street, L2 4SW

3. Riva Blu

The fourth most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Gaucho. Gaucho is set in a grade II listed building and has absolutely stunning features. The restaurant serves up Argentinian steaks and excellent drinks. 📍 Water Street, L2 0RD

4. Gaucho

