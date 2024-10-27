Each month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners.

These awards are split into categories, to help foodies discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for October 2024, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during an autumnal day out in the city, or before visiting the new River of Light trail.