Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Liverpool this winter.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOXPARK Liverpool is launching a new ‘intimate’ ice rink destination, with ‘IceBox’ – a six-week festive pop-up in the heart of the Baltic Triangle.

Located opposite BOXPARK’s venue in the Cains Brewery estate, IceBox will run from Friday November 22 to Sunday January 5, with ice skating experiences suitable for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pop up ice skating rink is coming to Liverpool. | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

With an intimate backdrop of magical, twinkling Christmas lights, the rink will be open until 11.00pm each day and offer free skating for children aged three and over (included with an adult ticket). Street food will also be included with every booking and a range of festive entertainment will be available.

All skating session are 45 minutes long and tickets are now on sale, starting from £12 per person. Tickets are available here.