Ice skating Liverpool: Family-friendly ice skating rink coming to city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Liverpool this winter.

BOXPARK Liverpool is launching a new ‘intimate’ ice rink destination, with ‘IceBox’ – a six-week festive pop-up in the heart of the Baltic Triangle.

Located opposite BOXPARK’s venue in the Cains Brewery estate, IceBox will run from Friday November 22 to Sunday January 5, with ice skating experiences suitable for all ages and abilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A pop up ice skating rink is coming to Liverpool.A pop up ice skating rink is coming to Liverpool.
A pop up ice skating rink is coming to Liverpool. | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

With an intimate backdrop of magical, twinkling Christmas lights, the rink will be open until 11.00pm each day and offer free skating for children aged three and over (included with an adult ticket). Street food will also be included with every booking and a range of festive entertainment will be available.

All skating session are 45 minutes long and tickets are now on sale, starting from £12 per person. Tickets are available here.

Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on FacebookX (twitter)InstagramTikTok and email us at [email protected].

Related topics:Street foodStudents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice