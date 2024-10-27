Ice skating Liverpool: Family-friendly ice skating rink coming to city centre
BOXPARK Liverpool is launching a new ‘intimate’ ice rink destination, with ‘IceBox’ – a six-week festive pop-up in the heart of the Baltic Triangle.
Located opposite BOXPARK’s venue in the Cains Brewery estate, IceBox will run from Friday November 22 to Sunday January 5, with ice skating experiences suitable for all ages and abilities.
With an intimate backdrop of magical, twinkling Christmas lights, the rink will be open until 11.00pm each day and offer free skating for children aged three and over (included with an adult ticket). Street food will also be included with every booking and a range of festive entertainment will be available.
All skating session are 45 minutes long and tickets are now on sale, starting from £12 per person. Tickets are available here.
