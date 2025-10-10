Barnacle Restaurant and Bar has officially opened in all its glory, marking the next step for renowned Liverpool chef Paul Askew and his son, Harry.

Barnacle is now a stand-alone restaurant for the very first time, located in the former The Florist venue on Hardman Street.

The bar will be open from Tuesday to Sunday each week with drinks and snacks, and the main restaurant space open Thursday to Sunday.

Harry Askew, Barnacle’s Restaurant Director, said: “Myself, my dad and our brilliant Barnacle team are thrilled to announce we are now fully open after we introduced our new home to friends, family and colleagues over the weekend.

Harry and Paul Askew, Barnacle Restaurant & Bar launch weekend. | Submitted

“We’ve been working tirelessly to realise this next chapter for Barnacle, and we now have our own venue in this incredible and historic location in the heart of the Georgian Quarter, a Grade II listed building.

“It’s a wonderful setting for dining and drinks, with a beautifully lit lobby which features leads to our bar and restaurant spaces.”

Barnacle focuses on organic and free-range ingredients brought to life in meat, fish and vegan dishes inspired by the seasons.

Working with Merseyside’s finest local artisans, farmers and producers helps to tell the story of field to fork and is integral to Paul and Harry’s ethos.

Barnacle, Liverpool. | Submitted

It’s also reflective of Liverpool’s storied history as a port city and how the region’s gastronomy has been shaped by the huge boats which brought flavours and inspirations to the docks from all over the world.

Paul Askew, Chef Patron and owner of The Art School, added: “My father was Captain Barnacle Bill Askew and he sailed the world on the Blue Star lines – his travels always inspired me and set me on my course in hospitality and eventually fine-dining at The Art School.

“His stories resonate so strongly with me and especially for Barnacle’s foundations. I always think of barnacles on the hulls of the great ships which once sailed to and from Liverpool and how all of this culinary knowledge ended up back here and evolved over the decades.

“This formed the founding principles of Barnacle when we launched in 2021 and it remains the cherished narrative we have to take Barnacle forwards in our new chapter. We’re all about telling these wonderful stories and bringing them to life on every plate and in each glass for our customers.”