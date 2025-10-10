Everton's ‘world-class’ stadium wowed the judges.

Everton Football Club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been crowned ‘Outstanding Development of the Year’ at our sister publication’s - Insider - Liverpool City Region Property Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday night (October 9) at the Titanic Hotel, bringing together placemakers, investors and property professionals from across the city region to celebrate the landmark deals and developments from the past year, as well as the individuals and companies that made them happen.

A general view of the Everton badge outside of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Getty Images

The judges described Hill Dickinson Stadium as a world-class development that anchors North Liverpool and will be a catalyst for further regeneration in the area.

Wirral Water’s Millers Quay earned the title of Residential Development of the Year, while the Victoria Gallery and Museum Refurbishment was named Heritage Project of the Year.

General view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 05, 2025. | Getty Images

Curtins was crowned Property Consultancy of the Year, while Sciontec was named Developer of the Year. FR Foundation earned the Social Impact Award, while Hind Street Urban Village bagged the Future Ambition Award, and the letting of 15,000 sq ft at Royal Liver Building to Kyndrl was named Deal of the Year.