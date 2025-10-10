This City is Ours season two filming begins in Liverpool as plot revealed
Filming for the highly-anticipated second series of the BBC’s critically-lauded crime drama This City is Ours has begun in Liverpool.
James Nelson-Joyce returns as Michael Kavanagh, alongside fellow returning cast members Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams, Michael’s partner, Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan, Mike Noble as Banksey, Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan, widow of murdered gang leader Ronnie (Sean Bean), and Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford.
Joining the cast of This City is Ours are Shaun Evans (Until I Kill You, Endeavour) as former gangster Ozzie Thompson, recently out of prison, and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist, Immaculate, The Wheel of Time) as Felipe Guzman, member of the Colombian cartel and younger brother of Ricardo, who was murdered at the end of the first series.
Also returning for series two are Adam Abbou as Freddie, Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy, Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy, and Darci Shaw as Melissa Sullivan.
This City is Ours Season Two plot
Picking up from where things were left at the end of series one, Michael and Diana have barely arrived in Spain when they are dragged back into the fold to answer questions around Ricardo’s death.
Back in Liverpool, tensions continue to bubble amongst the remaining members of the gang. Meanwhile, an old school gangster from Ronnie's era, recently out of prison, wants compensation from the firm.
This City is Ours is now filming in and around Liverpool, with additional filming in Spain.
A release date has not yet been announced.