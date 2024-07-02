Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of Beefeater restaurants and pubs across the UK are set to close, including in Merseyside.

Historic Wirral pub and restaurant The Glegg Arms, in Heswall, has announced it will permanently shut this week as part of a wave of Beefeater closures.

Beefeater’s parent company Whitbread announces plans earlier this year to ‘optimise’ its food and drink offering by converting more than 100 of its less profitable restaurants into additional hotel space. The move will see a number of its venues becoming solely Premier Inn sites.

The Glegg Arms is among the sites affected and will cease operating as a restaurant later this week. First opening as Crabbe’s Inn in the 1840s, the pub was changed to its current name in the 1850s – where it was also listed in Bagshaw’s Directory. By the 1980s, the Glegg Arms became the popular Beefeater pub and restaurant we know today.

In an email sent out to customers on Tuesday (July 2), Beefeater said: “We are writing to let you know that we’ve announced plans to make changes at some of our restaurants and unfortunately Glegg Arms, Beefeater in Wirral will be changing to a Premier Inn restaurant and will only service those staying in the hotel after 5th July. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.”