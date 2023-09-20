The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens in under a week, with a number of hopeful contestants showing off their culinary skills.

But which Liverpool bakeries are the best? No soggy bottoms please!

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have created a list of some of the best spots to grab a fresh loaf of bread or sweet treat in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

So, without further ado, here are the best* bakeries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. Each venue has a Google rating of 4.2 or higher, from at least 75 reviews, and a five star food hygiene rating.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Artisane, Woolton Road Artisane has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 177 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in June 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best bakery in Liverpool or Manchester. Bon appetit!” Photo: Artisane

2 . The Bagelry, Nelson Street. The Bagelry has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 220 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Bagels and donuts are the best ever.” Photo: The Bagelry via Facebook.

3 . Bon Bon Bakery, Berry Street Bon Bon Bakery has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 220 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Without a doubt, Liverpool’s best bakery.” Photo: Bon Bon Bakery