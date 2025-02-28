The 24 best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside, according to your reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:40 BST

Discover the top fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside, as recommended by locals and reviews.

Merseyside is home to a whole host of fantastic fish and chip shops - though everyone will have their own opinion on which one is the best.

We have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best chippies in Liverpool and Merseyside - perfect for a chippy tea or a seaside dinner.

In no particular order, here are 24 of Merseyside’s top recommended fish and chip shops. Let us know your favourite chippy in the comments section.

Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT.

1. Byrnes Fish and Chips, Liverpool L4

Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT. | Byrnes Fish and Chips

Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ.

2. Georgio's, Wirral CH42

Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ. | manuta - stock.adobe.com

Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA.

3. Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Liverpool L1

Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA. | Johnny English via Facebook.

The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS.

4. The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport PR9

The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. | mellenau - stock.adobe.com

