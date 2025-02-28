Merseyside is home to a whole host of fantastic fish and chip shops - though everyone will have their own opinion on which one is the best.

We have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best chippies in Liverpool and Merseyside - perfect for a chippy tea or a seaside dinner.

In no particular order, here are 24 of Merseyside’s top recommended fish and chip shops. Let us know your favourite chippy in the comments section.

1 . Byrnes Fish and Chips, Liverpool L4 Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT. | Byrnes Fish and Chips

2 . Georgio's, Wirral CH42 Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ. | manuta - stock.adobe.com

3 . Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Liverpool L1 Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA. | Johnny English via Facebook.

4 . The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport PR9 The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. | mellenau - stock.adobe.com