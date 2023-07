How all of the popular street’s eateries performed during Food Standards Agency inspections.

Liverpool’s Lark Lane is a bustling street, filled with independent stores and of course, a wide range of eateries serving up delicious meals and treats. But, which eateries are the best according to environmental health inspectors?

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the food hygiene ratings of all the restaurants and cafes on Lark Lane. All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.

⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.

⭐– Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

Please note, some places are missing due to awaiting an assessment.

Al Dente ⭐⭐

📍1 Lark Lane, L17 8UN | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 02 December 2022 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Andy’s Fish & Chips ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍18 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 09 February 2018 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Andy’s. Image: andysfishandchips.co.uk

Bar 25 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍23 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 12 January 2018 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Bistro Noir ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14-16 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 March 2019 | 🍽️ Food hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Bookbinder ⭐⭐⭐

📍2 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 21 April 2022 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Bookbinder. Image: Google

Burger Lane ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 05 April 2023 | 🍽️ Food hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Doogle’s Donuts ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍Lark Lane Post Office, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 20 July 2022 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Doogle’s. Image: Google

Elif Turkish BBQ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍6 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 6 March 2018 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Gelato Lark Lane ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍41 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 02 November 2022 | 🍽️ Food hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Gelato UK, Lark Lane, has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 180 reviews. The eatery serves up waffles, ice cream and milkshakes and one reviewer said: “Just visited here today for the first time and it was lovely. Staff were all so friendly and my ice cream was massive and reasonably priced."

Gourmet Kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍75 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 November 2019 | 🍽️ Food hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Hafla Hafla ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍73 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 07 January 2019 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Keith’s Wine Bar ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍103-107 Lark Lane, L17 8UR | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 26 July 2022 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

LABL Vegan Fair will return to Lark Lane this August. Photo by Emily Bonner for LocalTV

La Gomera Bistro & Steak ⭐

📍83 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 1 on 26 May 2022 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

La Parrilla Mexican Tapas Bar & Grill ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍56-58 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 16 June 2022 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Love and Rockets. Image: Google

Love and Rockets ⭐⭐⭐

📍52 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 01 November 2022 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Maranto’s ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍57-63 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 5 November 2019 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene UNAVAILABLE; cleanliness UNAVAILABLE; food safety UNAVAILABLE

Milo Lounge ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍88-90 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 14 May 2019 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Milo Lounge. Image: Google

Minna ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍94-96 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 02 December 2022 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Pippin’s Corner ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍64 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 21 June 2018 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Polidor Bistro ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍89 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 11 March 2019 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Rhubarb. Image: Google

Rhubarb ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍27-29 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 9 February 2018 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Taj Indian Restaurant ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍15-21 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 May 2022 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Albert ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍66-68 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 3 July 2019 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

The Albert. Image: Google

The Green Man ⭐⭐⭐

📍43-45 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 21 July 2022 | 🍽️ Food hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

The Lodge ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍32 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 16 July 2018 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

The Lodge, Lark Lane, is a popular pub known for great food, drink and music. The lovely pub has 4.1 stars on Google, with over 700 reviews. One reviewer said: “One of my all time favourites on Lark Lane. Great atmosphere all around. Love the beer garden.”

The Old School House ⭐⭐

📍40 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 20 July 2022 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Third Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍13A Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 August 2019 | 🍽️ Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Yum Cha ⭐⭐

