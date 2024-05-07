10 best places for proper salt and pepper chips in Liverpool

Home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe, Liverpool is believed to be the birthplace of the gastronomic phenomenon that is salt and pepper chips.

It is believed the delicacy was invented by the owner of a Chinese fish and chip shop in Liverpool back in the 1960s, when he decided to stir-fry onions, peppers, chilli, black pepper, five spice and garlic with chippy chips.

Since then, the city has become known for its salt and pepper offerings, from chips and chicken to burgers and hot dogs. But, which restaurants and takeaways offer best salt and pepper chips in Liverpool?

Whether you’re after thin, crispy fries, chunky chippy-style salt and pepper chips or even curly fries, there’s certainly no shortage of delicious offerings in the city and we believe we have found some of the tastiest.

Here are some of the best places for proper salt and pepper chips in Liverpool, including our personal favourites and recommendations from locals...

1 . Chris's Chippy, Rose Lane, Liverpool L18 Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King paid a visit to Liverpool and tried salt and pepper chips at Chris's Chippy. The pair praised the 'tasty' chips, which are served with plenty of peppers and onions. 📍 Chris's Chippy, Rose Lane, Liverpool L18 8AD Photo: BBC/South Shore Productions

2 . Honest Burgers, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 Only available in Liverpool, Honest Burgers' local special features the chain’s signature buttermilk cereal fried chicken, with cheese, salt and pepper stir fried veg, sriracha mayo, lettuce and pickles. The meal comes with rosemary chips as standard, but diners can upgrade to salt & pepper chips too, for £1.50. LiverpoolWorld editor, Dom Raynor, goes as far as to say they're the 'best' salt and pepper chips he's tried. 📍 Honest Burgers, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HY Photo: Dominic Raynor

3 . Maggie Fu, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 Independent Asian restaurant, Maggie Fu, is pretty much a household name in Liverpool, with a city centre venue and one on Smithdown Road. The salt and pepper chips are thin, perfectly crispy and well seasoned, and the portion sizes are generous too. 📍 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DN. Photo: Maggie Fu

4 . Jumbo, Hunts Cross Avenue, Liverpool L25 Jumbo is a Chinese takeaway in Hunts Cross, serving a range of Chinese dishes and incredible salt and pepper chips. They always arrive perfectly crispy and are covered in spices, onions and peppers. Possibly the best I've tried. 📍 Hunts Cross Avenue, Liverpool L25 9ND Photo: grinchh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only.