Veganuary 2024 is here and we have created a guide to the best vegan restaurants in Liverpool.

January is here and people all around the world have pledged to cut out animal products for 31 days.

The challenge, known as Veganuary, started in 2014 and millions of people have since signed up to the one-month vegan pledge. Continuing to grow in popularity, in 2023 alone more than 1,610 new vegan products and menu options were launched and 700,000 people officially signed up to take part.

Now in its tenth year, many people across Liverpool and Merseyside are taking part in the challenge for 2024.

To make the transition to plant-based eating a little easier, we have created a guide to the best vegan eateries in Liverpool, using Happy Cow reviews.

Top rated vegan cafes and restaurants in Liverpool

The Vibe, Chancery House

Vegan eggs at The Vibe, Liverpool. Photo: The Vibe

The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe which opened in 2020 and has five stars on Happy Cow, from more than 200 reviews. Located near Liverpool ONE bus station, the family-run business serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as take away wraps and cakes. They serve a range of coffees, include speciality caffeine free options, as well as a range of smoothies. You can grab 20% off main dishes Monday-Friday throughout January 2024.

Sanksruti, Bixteth Street

Sanskruti translates to ‘tradition’ or ‘culture’. Image: Sanskruti

Sanksruti is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with a range of delicious vegan options. The eatery has five stars on Happy Cow and a huge selection of authentic Indian curries, starters and naans.

Guac 'n' Roll Kitchen, Kempston Street

Served on the first Sunday of every month, Guac ‘n’ Roll’s vegan roast has all the trimmings and a choice of vegan meats. They also have a range of yummy vegan desserts, including iced cinnamon buns.

Guac ‘n’ Roll is a completely vegan eatery, serving loaded burgers, small plates and a range of cakes and coffees. It recently relocated to the heart of Liverpool's Fabric District, near to the Royal Hospital, with its food earning five star reviews on Happy Cow.

Yummy Green, Allerton Road

Vegan Char Su at Yummy Green. Image: Yummy Green/Happy Cow

Yummy Green is a vegetarian Chinese takeaway offering clearly labelled vegan dishes including mushroom chicken, shredded beef, and beancurd satay. The takeaway is located on Allerton Road an has five Happy Cow stars.

Go Falafel, Whitechapel

Go Falafel

Go Falafel is a fast-food and juice bar, offering falafel wraps with a range of fillings, and fresh hummus. The venue on Richmond Street has five Happy Cow stars and is a great spot for a quick vegan lunch.

Glass Onion, Allerton Road

Vegan breakfast at Glass Onion, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes

Glass Onion is a veggie cafe on Allerton Road, which serves up delicious vegan breakfast and lunch items, as well as plant-based cakes and coffees. The cafe has been shortlisted in the Hidden Gem category of the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards and has five stars on Happy Cow.

The Caledonia, Caledonia Street

Delicious chips at The Caledonia. Image: The Caledonia

The Caledonia is a traditional pub that turned fully vegan in 2017. All of the food and drink is vegan and the menu includes burgers, hot dogs, ‘wings’, breakfast, and desserts. The pub is located on Caledonia Street and has 4.5 Happy Cow stars.

Down the Hatch, Duke Street

Served every Sunday, Down the Hatch’s amazing roast dinner is made up of seitan ‘beef’, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, maple carrots and more - and it’s available until 8pm.

Down the Hatch was named the UK's best vegan-friendly restaurant in 2023, famous for its range of burgers, loaded fries and Sunday roast dinner. The eatery has 4.5 Happy Cow stars and serves up a variety of veggie and vegan junk-food favourites.