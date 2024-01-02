Liverpool restaurants: The best vegan friendly restaurants and cafes in Liverpool according to Happy Cow
Veganuary 2024 is here and we have created a guide to the best vegan restaurants in Liverpool.
and live on Freeview channel 276
January is here and people all around the world have pledged to cut out animal products for 31 days.
The challenge, known as Veganuary, started in 2014 and millions of people have since signed up to the one-month vegan pledge. Continuing to grow in popularity, in 2023 alone more than 1,610 new vegan products and menu options were launched and 700,000 people officially signed up to take part.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now in its tenth year, many people across Liverpool and Merseyside are taking part in the challenge for 2024.
To make the transition to plant-based eating a little easier, we have created a guide to the best vegan eateries in Liverpool, using Happy Cow reviews.
Top rated vegan cafes and restaurants in Liverpool
The Vibe, Chancery House
The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe which opened in 2020 and has five stars on Happy Cow, from more than 200 reviews. Located near Liverpool ONE bus station, the family-run business serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as take away wraps and cakes. They serve a range of coffees, include speciality caffeine free options, as well as a range of smoothies. You can grab 20% off main dishes Monday-Friday throughout January 2024.
Sanksruti, Bixteth Street
Sanksruti is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with a range of delicious vegan options. The eatery has five stars on Happy Cow and a huge selection of authentic Indian curries, starters and naans.
Guac 'n' Roll Kitchen, Kempston Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
Guac ‘n’ Roll is a completely vegan eatery, serving loaded burgers, small plates and a range of cakes and coffees. It recently relocated to the heart of Liverpool's Fabric District, near to the Royal Hospital, with its food earning five star reviews on Happy Cow.
Yummy Green, Allerton Road
Yummy Green is a vegetarian Chinese takeaway offering clearly labelled vegan dishes including mushroom chicken, shredded beef, and beancurd satay. The takeaway is located on Allerton Road an has five Happy Cow stars.
Go Falafel, Whitechapel
Go Falafel is a fast-food and juice bar, offering falafel wraps with a range of fillings, and fresh hummus. The venue on Richmond Street has five Happy Cow stars and is a great spot for a quick vegan lunch.
Glass Onion, Allerton Road
Glass Onion is a veggie cafe on Allerton Road, which serves up delicious vegan breakfast and lunch items, as well as plant-based cakes and coffees. The cafe has been shortlisted in the Hidden Gem category of the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards and has five stars on Happy Cow.
The Caledonia, Caledonia Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Caledonia is a traditional pub that turned fully vegan in 2017. All of the food and drink is vegan and the menu includes burgers, hot dogs, ‘wings’, breakfast, and desserts. The pub is located on Caledonia Street and has 4.5 Happy Cow stars.
Down the Hatch, Duke Street
Down the Hatch was named the UK's best vegan-friendly restaurant in 2023, famous for its range of burgers, loaded fries and Sunday roast dinner. The eatery has 4.5 Happy Cow stars and serves up a variety of veggie and vegan junk-food favourites.
Bundobust is located on Bold Street and has 4.5 stars on Happy Cow. The Indian restaurant is fully vegetarian, with a range of vegan street food dishes and craft beer.