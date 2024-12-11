I tried Liverpool’s new Boojum restaurant – and my friend’s reaction said it all
It’s not often that I count down the days to a new restaurant opening but as soon as I heard that my all-time favourite burrito bar was coming to Liverpool, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.
An absolute must every time I’m in Ireland, Boojum offers the best burritos I have ever had and, as much as I am extremely passionate about supporting independents, it is the chain that I insist everyone tries.
With fresh, soft wraps and a whole host of fillings, it’s no surprise that the burrito experts are in high demand and that people in Liverpool - myself included - have been requesting a restaurant in the city for years.
Ahead of Boojum officially launching on Bold Street today (December 11), I headed to the sparkling new restaurant to see if it lived up to very high standards and if the burritos are as good as they are in Ireland.
Stepping inside the eatery felt a little surreal, reminding me of trips to Dublin. I grabbed a menu and saw that since my last visit, the veggie and vegan options have got even better with the bean chilli still available, and the addition of a mock meat filling. Of course, I decided to try the new option and headed up to the counter to place my order.
The burritos, tacos, bowls and nachos are completely customisable with different rice, beans, salsa. vegetables, meats and sauces to choose from and you get to watch the skilled staff members somehow manage to roll the very generous portions into the perfect wrap.
I obviously opted for a burrito and, alongside my mock meat, I chose the Mexican rice, salsa, guacamole, sweetcorn and black beans. I was concerned it wouldn’t be as good as the chilli filling I usually get but straight after taking my first bite, all I could mouth to my friend was, “I’m so happy”.
The mock meat was so tasty, kind of like a pulled pork, and the rice was as delicious as I remember. The portions are absolutely huge but I wolfed down the whole thing and considered going back for more.
My friend - who I have been raving about Boojum to for years - chose the same as me but with real pork and had the reaction I knew she would - looking at me and saying “Oh my god” after trying her burrito.
The new store officially opens its doors at 12.00pm today (December 12), and the first 300 customers can get a burrito for free. If I’m honest, I’m a little annoyed that I now have easy access to Boojum - without having to hop on a plane - because my planned New Year’s resolution of eating less meals out and saving money is going to completely go out the window.
