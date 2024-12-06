Boojum is set to delight Liverpool with its opening on Bold Street and the first 300 customers will enjoy a free burrito.

Boojum, a Mexican restaurant chain that opened its first store in Belfast in 2007, has become famous around Ireland for its customisable fresh burritos, tacos and nachos.

The brand opened its first mainland UK branch in Leeds earlier this year, but says Liverpool has been it’s ‘most requested spot’ outside of Ireland, with die-hard Boojum fans taking to social media to demand a restaurant in the city.

After listening to the request, the burrito legends revealed they would be opening up shop on the city’s top foodie street - Bold Street - and have now announced the new restaurant’s official opening date.

Boojum will open in December.

The new eatery at 31 Bold Street will seat 50 and offer the choice to take away, and the first 300 customers will get their burrito for nothing. Opening at 12.00pm on Wednesday (December 11), burrito fans are urged to arrive early if they want to bag a highly-requested free Mexican wrap.

Speaking about the launch, Boojum CEO David Maxwell said: “We are really excited to open in Liverpool. Bold Street has such a great mix of world cuisines, we think we will fit right in. Liverpool was actually the most requested location for a new restaurant outside of Ireland so we are delighted to give the people what they want; Boojum Liverpool!