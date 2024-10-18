Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cult-favourite restaurant is finally bringing its legendary burritos to Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boojum, a Mexican eatery that opened its first store in Belfast in 2007, has become famous around Ireland for its customisable fresh burritos, tacos and nachos.

The brand opened its first mainland UK branch in Leeds earlier this year, but Liverpool has been it’s ‘most requested spot’ outside of Ireland, with die-hard Boojum fans taking to social media to demand a restaurant in the city. Now, the burrito legends have finally listened and announced that a new venue will be opening in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Liverpool restaurant at 31 Bold Street will seat 50 and bring 25 new jobs to the area, with applications now open for a number of roles and an expected opening date in December of this year.

Boojum is coming to Liverpool. | Boojum

David Maxwell, Boojum’s CEO, said: “We’ve been eyeing Liverpool for a long time, and we’re so excited to finally be opening here. Bold Street has such great energy, and the mix of global food spots makes it the perfect place for us. We know Liverpool’s going to love our unique take on Mexican.”

To mark the opening, Boojum will be offering is giving one lucky winner free burritos for a year. It will also offer a multi-channel experience with a loyalty scheme made available on the Boojum app and delivery available on all the major delivery platforms at launch.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .