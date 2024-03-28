Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a focus on emerging and independent street food businesses from Liverpool and the surrounding areas, BOXPARK has revealed a full list of vendors that will serve the new Baltic Triangle site.

The highly-anticipated venue will open to the public in a matter of weeks and aims to champion local businesses and showcase 'the very best traders across global cuisine’. Eight kitchens and one kiosk at BOXPARK Liverpool will offer an array of cuisines from across the globe, including pizza from Crazy Pedro's and Asian delights from Yum Cha.

Customers can enjoy food from the traders in the venue's huge food hall or outside on the 5,500 sq. ft terrace - perfect for enjoying a meal and a drink throughout the summer months.

BOXPARK CEO Simon Champion, said: “After months of sampling the best cuisines the North West has to offer, we are delighted to be able to finally announce the eight traders that will join BOXPARK Liverpool when we open the doors next month. We are so impressed with the talent in the city, and we can’t wait to give the traders a platform to expand their businesses and enhance the already impressive food and drink offering the city boasts."

Food vendors confirmed for BOXPARK Liverpool

Crazy Pedro’s

Rose Street Falafel from the founders of Maray

Madre Burrito

SHAKE?

Simply Salt N Pepper

Pukht

Yoki Social Table

Yum Cha

When does BOXPARK Liverpool open?