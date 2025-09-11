The family-run business has been a city centre staple for almost ten years.

A cherished neighbourhood pasta joint in Liverpool city centre has announced a “new chapter”.

Pasta Cosa opened on Castle Street in 2016, serving made to order fresh pasta and traditional Italian sauces.

Now, the team have revealed they are bringing their popular concept to the Albert Dock.

In an announcement on social media, Pasta Cosa said: “A new chapter begins. We’re so excited to share our fresh new look with you and even more excited to announce that we have a new store opening at Albert Dock in the coming months.

“⁠⁠It’s still us, the same family run business serving the pasta you love, just with a new identity and a brand new second space to call home.”

The Castle Street store will remain open but will benefit from a “little refurb” later this year.

The Pasta Cosa team added: “⁠⁠Evolving together, one bowl of pasta at a time!”