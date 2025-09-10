A brand new restaurant is coming to Liverpool city centre, promising “authentic” Middle Eastern & Mediterranean flavour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House of Caesar with join the vibrant food scene on Bold Street with a mixed menu of Arabic, Turkish, Syrian and Mediterranean dishes.

More than £300,000 has already been spent transforming the former bank and Brazilian venue Maracana Sport Bar at 103 Bold Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the lavish building, statement neon lighting will open up the venue, highlighting the dark painted walls and adding to the spacious feel created by the grand high ceilings.

A golden wooden parquet floor will spread beneath the tables and chairs, and embroidered fabrics and cushions create a comfortable and welcoming vibe, and a sense of the culture that’s influenced it.

101-103 Bold Street, Liverpool. | Submitted

Middle Eastern music will add to the atmosphere and ambience, and there will be live bands entertaining restaurant goers at weekends.

Food will focus on classic marinated meats, like chicken, lamb, and fish, with lots of rice dishes and salads and freshly-baked breads. There will also be the likes of falafel and fetoosh, shish and kofta kebabs, shawarma and plant-based plates with colourful options like hummus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the House of Caesar said: “We are getting more and more excited as we get close to the launch. Bold Street is already thriving with so many different restaurants and cuisines, and we can’t wait to bring House of Caesar to that mix and add to that.”

A range of part -time and full-time positions are still available at the House of Caesar and those interested can email their CV’s and cover letters to [email protected].