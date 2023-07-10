Thai is my absolute all-time favourite food, so when Rosa’s Thai invited me to celebrate their 15th anniversary with a trip to the Albert Dock restaurant, how could I refuse?

The first one opened back in London back in 2008, the brain child of Saphin Moore and her husband, Alex, in an old cafe and the duo kept the original ‘Rosa’s’ name, as they couldn’t afford to replace the sign.

The Liverpool branch was the first to open outside London, in February 2019, in a Grade I listed warehouse on the Royal Albert Dock, and has remained a favourite with locals and visitors.

There are so many dishes that Rosa’s does well, but I’ve picked out a few I think you really shouldn’t miss:

Starters and drinks: The sweetcorn fritters are one of my all time favourites at Rosa’s. Despite not being a huge lemongrass fan, it just works so well in the fritters and they never let me down. The pumpkin crackers are also a must, which are great to share and come with a dip.

One of my favourite things about dining at Rosa’s is that the starters always come out really quickly, and you can tuck in right away. My dining companion had the spring rolls, accompanied with a sweet chilli dip.

Rosa’s Thai starters.

For drinks, I had the Lychee Ginger Spritz, which was absolutely delicious. It tasted very fresh and not too sweet, and I love anything with ginger added as it’s great for digestion and overall wellness. My dining partner opted for the Thai-PA (love the pun) which is meant to be perfect to drink alongside Thai food, with hints of lime and lemongrass. I’m not a big beer fan but even I liked it!

Thai-PA.

Mains: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Rosa’s does Pad Thai the best. I have sampled the classic dish at a host of restaurants, and although I love Tiger Rock’s version, Rosa’s wins every time.

I opted for the vegetable and tofu Pad Thai, and removed the egg to make it suitable for vegans. It comes with tons of delicious noodles, topped with a decent amount of chopped peanuts and a fresh lime and it’s just absolutely beautiful. My dining partner shared similar sentiments about the chicken version, saying the only place that does it just as good is a little restaurant in Sweden.

Pad Thai at Rosa’s.

15th anniversary specials: Although I didn’t try any of the specials, as there were no vegan options, there are several available, including favourites from when Rosa’s first launched. Specials include:

Fried soft shell crab, with a salad of grapefruit, fresh Thai herbs and lettuce, topped with a creamy Sriracha dressing.

Thai fish cakes, spiced with red curry paste and kaffir lime leaves, served with a sweet chilli dip.

Pandan chicken with spicy Sriracha dip, combining two of Thailand’s most celebrated ingredients.

Crispy duck salad, topped with sticky tamarind sauce for a sweet-savoury punch.

Thai churros, a distinctly Thai take on the Spanish classic.

Rosa’s Thai launched 15 years ago.

Overall experience: Myself and my dining companion had a brilliant time, and the staff were very friendly and attentive. Portion sizes were generous and the atmosphere in the Albert Dock branch is always lovely, even on a busy Friday night.