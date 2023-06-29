Thai food is personally my absolute favourite, and I am always looking for new restaurants to try. From jungle curry, to summer rolls and a nice hearty portion of pad thai, I love it all.

But, sometimes it can be difficult to know where to go, and which venues are the most hygienic. So, to help others in the same predicament, I have created a list of some of the best offerings in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 75 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Thai eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. These venues are classed as Thai by Google, or have a range of Thai dishes on the menu.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Chaba Chaba, Allerton Road L18 6HG Chaba Chaba has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 316 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Tonight was exceptional the food the service was all spot on.” Photo: Chaba Chaba

2 . Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, Smithdown Road L15 5AG Lemongrass has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 160 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in September 2022. 💬 One reviewer said: “Quite simply the best meal I’ve ever had.” Photo: Lemongrass

3 . Matou Asian Restaurant, Georges Parade L3 1DP Matou has a 4.1 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 800 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Absolutely outstanding.” Photo: Matou

4 . Rosa’s Thai Cafe, Britannia Pavilion Gower Street L3 4AD Rosa’s Thai Cafe has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 679 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in December 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Thai food in town.” Photo: Emma Dukes

