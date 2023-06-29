The 7 best Thai restaurants in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings
Popular eateries include Rosa’s Thai Cafe and Lemongrass.
Thai food is personally my absolute favourite, and I am always looking for new restaurants to try. From jungle curry, to summer rolls and a nice hearty portion of pad thai, I love it all.
But, sometimes it can be difficult to know where to go, and which venues are the most hygienic. So, to help others in the same predicament, I have created a list of some of the best offerings in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
Each venue has at least 75 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Thai eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. These venues are classed as Thai by Google, or have a range of Thai dishes on the menu.
*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.