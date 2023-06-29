Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

The 7 best Thai restaurants in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings

Popular eateries include Rosa’s Thai Cafe and Lemongrass.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

Thai food is personally my absolute favourite, and I am always looking for new restaurants to try. From jungle curry, to summer rolls and a nice hearty portion of pad thai, I love it all.

But, sometimes it can be difficult to know where to go, and which venues are the most hygienic. So, to help others in the same predicament, I have created a list of some of the best offerings in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 75 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Thai eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. These venues are classed as Thai by Google, or have a range of Thai dishes on the menu.

Best Indian restaurantsBest burger jointsBest Italian restaurantsBest Chinese restaurants

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

Chaba Chaba has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 316 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Tonight was exceptional the food the service was all spot on.”

1. Chaba Chaba, Allerton Road L18 6HG

Chaba Chaba has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 316 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Tonight was exceptional the food the service was all spot on.” Photo: Chaba Chaba

Lemongrass has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 160 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in September 2022. 💬 One reviewer said: “Quite simply the best meal I’ve ever had.”

2. Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, Smithdown Road L15 5AG

Lemongrass has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 160 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in September 2022. 💬 One reviewer said: “Quite simply the best meal I’ve ever had.” Photo: Lemongrass

Matou has a 4.1 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 800 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Absolutely outstanding.”

3. Matou Asian Restaurant, Georges Parade L3 1DP

Matou has a 4.1 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 800 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Absolutely outstanding.” Photo: Matou

Rosa’s Thai Cafe has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 679 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in December 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Thai food in town.”

4. Rosa’s Thai Cafe, Britannia Pavilion Gower Street L3 4AD

Rosa’s Thai Cafe has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 679 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in December 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Thai food in town.” Photo: Emma Dukes

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:RestaurantsThaiGoogle