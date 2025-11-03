Coffee Rules, a coffee shop brand started in Greece, picks Liverpool as its newest location.

A Greek-inspired coffee brand - with multiple branches in Manchester and one in the Greek capital itself - is opening in Liverpool city centre.

Signage spotted outside a vacant unit on Slater Street features Coffee Rules branding, as well as a statement about the new business. It reads: “At Coffee Rules, we're more than just a coffee shop - we're a family.

“Our story began in Greece, where coffee isn't just a drink it's a way of life. In April 2021, we opened our first shop with one simple goal: to bring people together over great coffee delicious food, and genuine hospitality.

Coffee Rules, Slater Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“Since then, we've grown faster than we ever imagined. Why? Because we care deeply. About the little details, the quality in every cup, the warmth in every smile and that cosy feeling you get the moment you walk in.”

Coffee Rules already has multiple sites in Manchester, as well as Sheffield, Athens and a new branch opening in Bolton. Now, the brand said, “we’ve chosen Liverpool as our next home.”

The signage continues: “We couldn't have picked a better city. A place bursting with culture, music, and heart.

“A community that knows what real connection feels like and never settles for ordinary. There's nothing quite like Coffee Rules Liverpool, and we're here to make our mark.

“A spot made for good coffee, good people, and good vibes only. Welcome to the family, Liverpool. You're one of us now.”

An official opening date for the new Liverpool site has not yet been revealed, but it is “coming soon”.