Customers can expect “never-seen-before” styles.

A new pop-up is opening in Liverpool city centre, in a first for a major brand.

A QR code appeared outside the former Lalligrass store and Classic Football Shirts pop-up on College Lane over the weekend, alongside the date 07.11.25.

When scanning the code, shoppers were told: “For one weekend only, step inside Atelier River Island, our first ever pop-up handbag boutique.” Now, River Island branding can be seen on the windows.

River Island pop up on College Lane. | Emma Dukes

The temporary store will feature “classics, never-seen-before styles and more” and customers can will receive “complimentary embossing with every purchase and a glass of fizz”.

Atelier River Island will be open between 10.00am and 6.00pm on Friday (November 7) and Saturday (November 8), and from 11.00am to 5.00pm on Sunday (November 8).

It can be found at 7 College Lane, opposite BEAN Coffee.