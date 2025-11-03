£10 million redevelopment to 'revitalise' Birkenhead Port

The Eastfloat Terminal at Birkenhead Port is to be “revitalised” by a £10 million redevelopment.

Now under the ownership of Peel Ports Group, the terminal will be completely redeveloped, creating around 300,000 sq ft of indoor and 160,000 sq ft of outdoor storage capacity.

Peel Ports Group says the works - set to take place over the coming years - will significantly expand and modernise the site’s warehousing and cargo-handling facilities. The terminal will continue to be operated by Peel Ports Logistics.

The upgraded facility will handle a diverse range of cargoes, including bulk, steel, timber, containerised cargo, heavy lift, project cargo, and renewables and offshore equipment. A dedicated container handling and devanning operation, offering both indoor and outdoor storage, is already in place.

CGI of the Eastfloat Terminal shows the £10m store upgrades and illustrates its potential for future development beyond the current investment. | Peel Ports

Operations will be supported by a dedicated on-site logistics division, providing a complete service offering from vessel chartering right through to final delivery by road.

Investment in new plant and machinery for the Terminal is also well underway – including the installation of a new Liebherr 180 crane – and development opportunities are being explored across the site, including the potential for two cement silos with a total capacity of 14,000 mt.

Seb Gardiner, Managing Director, Peel Ports Logistics said: “This investment reflects our commitment to bringing the Eastfloat Terminal back to life – we are both restoring its heritage and transforming it into a vibrant, modern logistics hub.

“The Mersey region is firmly at the heart of UK trade, and restoring Eastfloat will allow us to keep meeting the demands of the most complex and challenging cargo movements.”

The terminal’s transformation is part of Peel Ports Group’s ongoing strategy to expand its logistics and port services.